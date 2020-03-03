22,000 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,492,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $210.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $196.82 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

