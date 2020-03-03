$253.26 Million in Sales Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to post sales of $253.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.60 million and the highest is $255.82 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted sales of $285.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $902.53 million, with estimates ranging from $885.55 million to $919.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,701,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

