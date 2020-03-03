$260.76 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce $260.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.00 million and the highest is $281.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $214.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.00 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $9,722,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $7,818,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

