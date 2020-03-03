$267.63 Million in Sales Expected for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will post sales of $267.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. Extraction Oil & Gas posted sales of $288.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $904.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $876.31 million to $944.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $983.22 million, with estimates ranging from $957.93 million to $997.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extraction Oil & Gas.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 130,134.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,605,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,770 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 475,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,412,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 453,407 shares during the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

