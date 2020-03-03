$280.57 Million in Sales Expected for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will post $280.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.20 million. Methode Electronics reported sales of $246.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.45. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $16,076,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

