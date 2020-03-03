$29.23 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report sales of $29.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.56 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $150.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $150.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,003,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $774,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.42. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

