$29.97 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $29.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.68 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $17.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $139.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $157.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $152.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 73.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 52,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.