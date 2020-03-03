$30.19 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce $30.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.05 million to $30.33 million. Iteris reported sales of $26.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $113.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.27 million to $113.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.19 million, with estimates ranging from $128.17 million to $132.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $196.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Groves purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Iteris by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Iteris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Iteris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

