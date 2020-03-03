$30.77 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report sales of $30.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.52 million to $31.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $26.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $125.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.70 million to $127.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Terry A. Moore acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $101,997.00. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $425,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,151 shares of company stock valued at $196,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.