3,068,832 Shares in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,068,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,335,000. Fmr LLC owned 7.78% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $21,630,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $11,827,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $5,183,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

