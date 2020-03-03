33,063 Shares in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,063 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 545.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at $670,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHO stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.97. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

