341,966 Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 341,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period.

NYSE:HIX opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

