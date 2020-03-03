350,000 Shares in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.71% of Funko as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

FNKO opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Funko Inc has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $400.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

