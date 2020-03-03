35,267 Shares in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.08% of SPX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 4,774.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 449,456 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 590.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 320,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

SPXC opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.50. SPX Corp has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

