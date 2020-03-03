$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post $4.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. Adient reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $16.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $53,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,155 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 915,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 536,455 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,812,000 after acquiring an additional 520,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Adient by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,793,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after acquiring an additional 454,929 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

