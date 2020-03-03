$42.46 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $42.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.60 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $27.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $179.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $192.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $191.38 million, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $203.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.