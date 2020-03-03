42,380 Shares in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Kemper as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

