$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $600,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $41.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $414.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

