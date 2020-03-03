$451.70 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will post sales of $451.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.60 million and the lowest is $446.00 million. Acushnet posted sales of $433.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 157,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 157,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Acushnet by 1,505.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 161,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 151,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.