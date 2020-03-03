45,607 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Steven Madden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from to in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

