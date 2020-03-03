$461.05 Million in Sales Expected for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will post sales of $461.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.00 million. Arch Coal posted sales of $555.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share.

ARCH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $761.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arch Coal by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

