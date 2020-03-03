50,194 Shares in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

VOYA stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

