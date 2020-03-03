$504.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to announce sales of $504.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.40 million. Rev Group posted sales of $518.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rev Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 784,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 582,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rev Group by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 1,191.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 139,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,003,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after acquiring an additional 114,596 shares during the period.

Shares of Rev Group stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $490.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

