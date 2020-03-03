56,498 Shares in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BMC Stock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

BMC Stock stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

