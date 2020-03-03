$57.68 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report sales of $57.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Everbridge reported sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $261.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.30 million to $262.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $326.25 million, with estimates ranging from $318.51 million to $336.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $321,143.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at $207,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,856 shares of company stock worth $11,506,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.