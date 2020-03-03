$620.78 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce sales of $620.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $626.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.50 million. Valvoline reported sales of $591.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE VVV opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Valvoline by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

