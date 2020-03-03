62,183 Shares in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 71.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinterest by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 245,668 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,365 shares of company stock worth $11,538,294 in the last quarter.

PINS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 119,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

