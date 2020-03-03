$707.29 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post $707.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $715.38 million and the lowest is $699.20 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.92. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.