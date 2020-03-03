$73.06 Million in Sales Expected for Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will report $73.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Internap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.51 million. Internap posted sales of $78.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Internap will report full-year sales of $292.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.09 million to $293.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $296.87 million, with estimates ranging from $292.43 million to $301.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Internap.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INAP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Internap stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.95. Internap has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Internap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Internap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Internap by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

