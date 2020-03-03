$75.50 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $75.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the lowest is $74.40 million. Veritex reported sales of $81.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $306.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.30 million to $307.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.65 million, with estimates ranging from $319.90 million to $323.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,045,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 311,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

