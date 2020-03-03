$77.21 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce $77.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $60.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $344.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $357.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $404.64 million, with estimates ranging from $397.94 million to $411.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Shares of TRHC opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $256,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $168,805.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,991 shares of company stock worth $3,609,024. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

