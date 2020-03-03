79,988 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 118,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.