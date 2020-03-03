8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report sales of $119.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.89 million. 8X8 posted sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $444.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.65 million to $444.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $543.33 million, with estimates ranging from $530.60 million to $559.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. 8X8’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,007 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 8X8 by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,597,000 after purchasing an additional 664,154 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

