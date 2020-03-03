ABB (NYSE:ABB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE ABB opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in ABB by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets increased its stake in ABB by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 51,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services increased its stake in ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 17,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 682,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 64,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.