Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 505 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $273.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.