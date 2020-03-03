Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 6,758,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,950 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

