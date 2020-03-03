Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $197.22 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

