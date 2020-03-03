Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.