Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,195,000 after acquiring an additional 157,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 232,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard stock opened at $306.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.47. The company has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

