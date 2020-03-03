Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.92 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

