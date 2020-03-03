Abbrea Capital LLC Has $8.50 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $168.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $154.74 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

