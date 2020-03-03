Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 45,951 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 3.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.