Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

