Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $283.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.