Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.76.

NYSE FDX opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

