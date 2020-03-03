Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 5,105 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

