AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Million

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report sales of $3.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $113.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.96 million to $118.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.41 million, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACIU. BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in AC Immune by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,638,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 173,555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AC Immune by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

