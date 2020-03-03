Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Acadia Healthcare worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

