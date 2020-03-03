Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $9,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,966,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,099,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $348,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,135,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock valued at $140,014,479 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

