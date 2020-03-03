ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on AHEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

